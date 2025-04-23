What is the full form of bus?

The full form and full name of a bus is 'omnibus'. The word bus is a shortened version of omnibus, which means 'for all' in Latin. Originally, these vehicles were horse-drawn carriages designed for public transport.
These vehicles (buses) were called omnibuses in the 19th century as they were designed to carry a large number of passengers, serving anyone who wanted to ride.
As part of evolution, over time, the word 'omnibus' was shortened to bus for the convenience of the masses.
Buses are essential for transporting students to and from school, providing a safe and organised way to manage student transportation.
Buses are primarily used for public transportation within cities and towns, intercity travel, school transport, and as shuttle services for events. They also serve as private hire vehicles and are sometimes used for tourism, promotional activities, and even band tour transportation.
Buses can be used to shuttle passengers between different locations, such as airports, train stations, or event venues.
Buses are frequently used for tours, offering a convenient and cost-effective way to explore different destinations.
