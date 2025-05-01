 What is the full form of ambulance



Ambulance is a specially equipped vehicle that is designed to provide emergency medical care during transport and is typically operated by trained professionals like paramedics.

The term ambulance in India generally refers to a vehicle equipped to transport the injured or sick, often in emergency situations. 

The common abbreviation for Ambulance include ‘Automobile for Medical care in Urgent Life-threatening Situations and Non-emergency Transportation’.

The Automobile for Medical care in Urgent Life-threatening Situations and Non-emergency Transportation captures the broad purpose of the vehicle, encompassing both emergency and non-emergency transportation. 

There are various types of ambulances in India, including basic life support (BLS), advanced life support (ALS), air ambulances, and non-emergency patient transport ambulances.

These ambulances carry a variety of medical equipment, including monitors, ventilators, and medications, to provide care during transport. 

Ambulances are generally staffed by trained paramedics or EMTs who can administer first aid and other emergency medical care. 

India has launched ambulance services like Dial 108 (for emergency response) and Dial 102 (for basic patient transport.

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways are involved in regulating ambulance services in India.

