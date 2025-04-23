 What if India takes military action against Pakistan? What do numbers suggest?

India has an active personnel of 1,455,550, as it ranks 2nd in the Global Firepower Index in terms of the overall strength of active personnel.

Pakistan has an active personnel strength of 654,000, giving it the seventh rank among countries with the largest number of active personnel in the fleet.

India has a total of 2,229 aircraft, which includes 513 fighter jets. The Indian Air Force has Rafale and Sukhoi-30 in its fleet.

Pakistan has a total of 1,399 aircraft, including 328 fighters. The Pakistani Air Force's top fighter aircraft are US-made F-16s.

The Indian Navy has a fleet strength of 293, which includes 2 aircraft carriers, 18 submarines, 13 destroyers, and 14 frigates.

The Pakistani navy has a fleet strength of only 121. It has no aircraft carrier, destroyers, or submarines, according to GlobalFirepower.com.

