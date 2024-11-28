Types of number plates in India: Know what each one means

White number plates, the most common in India, feature black letters and are designated for private vehicles. They cannot be used for commercial purposes.
Yellow number plates in India are used for commercial vehicles like taxis, cabs, trucks, and buses. These plates are issued only after obtaining the required commercial permit.
Green number plates in India are used for fully electric vehicles, such as electric cars, bikes, e-rickshaws, and buses. They have white letters instead of black.
Black number plates with yellow lettering are used by rental vehicles, often found in luxury hotels or provided by businesses for rent. Unlike other commercial vehicles, drivers do not require a commercial driving permit for these vehicles.
Red number plates in India are issued to vehicles awaiting permanent registration from the RTO, typically valid for one month. The validity of temporary registration is mostly one month. Rules for temporary registration vary by state, and some states do not allow vehicles with red plates to ply on the road.
Blue number plates in India are used for vehicles transporting foreign diplomats. They feature codes like UN (United Nations), CC (Consular Corps), or DC (Diplomatic Corps), along with the country code of the diplomat. These plates are exclusively for diplomatic purposes.
The number plates with 'upward arrow' belong to defense personnel and the Ministry of Defense.
Vehicles of the President of India and state Governors have red number plates with the Indian emblem.
