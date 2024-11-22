 Tribal art to Hand Carved Silver Chess Set: What PM Modi gifted during his visit to Nigeria, Brazil, Guyana?

Tribal art to Hand Carved Silver Chess Set: What PM Modi gifted during his visit to Nigeria, Brazil, Guyana?

Image Source : India TV

Khovar painting - a traditional art form that originates from the tribal regions of Jharkhand, given to President of Indonesia

Image Source : India TV

Silver Clutch Purse studded with semi-precious stones handcrafted with intricate floral motif designs, given to Spouse of President of Brazil

Image Source : India TV

Natural Rough Amethyst with Silver Camel Head on Top from Pune, given to Prime Minister of Australia

Image Source : India TV

Hand Carved Silver Chess set with traditional design, given to Prime Minister of Portugal

Image Source : India TV

An exquisite Silver Candle Stand, given to the Prime Minister of Italy

Image Source : India TV

Warli paintings - a tribal art form originating from regions of Maharashtra, given to President of Brazil

Image Source : India TV

Tanjore Painting from Tamil Nadu given to President of France

Image Source : India TV

Khovar painting - a traditional art form that originates from Jharkhand, given to President of Indonesia

Image Source : India TV

Madhubani painting also known as Mithila painting given to President of Guyana

Image Source : India TV

Pair of papier-mache gold work vases, given to Prime Minister of UK

Image Source : India TV

Marble Inlay Work also known as ‘Pietra Dura’ with base marble given to Prime Minister of Norway

Image Source : India TV

Next : Top 10 Indian States and UTs with highest literacy rate

Click to read more..