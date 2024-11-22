Tribal art to Hand Carved Silver Chess Set: What PM Modi gifted during his visit to Nigeria, Brazil, Guyana?

Khovar painting - a traditional art form that originates from the tribal regions of Jharkhand, given to President of Indonesia
Silver Clutch Purse studded with semi-precious stones handcrafted with intricate floral motif designs, given to Spouse of President of Brazil
Natural Rough Amethyst with Silver Camel Head on Top from Pune, given to Prime Minister of Australia
Hand Carved Silver Chess set with traditional design, given to Prime Minister of Portugal
An exquisite Silver Candle Stand, given to the Prime Minister of Italy
Warli paintings - a tribal art form originating from regions of Maharashtra, given to President of Brazil
Tanjore Painting from Tamil Nadu given to President of France
Khovar painting - a traditional art form that originates from Jharkhand, given to President of Indonesia
Madhubani painting also known as Mithila painting given to President of Guyana
Pair of papier-mache gold work vases, given to Prime Minister of UK
Marble Inlay Work also known as ‘Pietra Dura’ with base marble given to Prime Minister of Norway
Next : Top 10 Indian States and UTs with highest literacy rate
Click to read more..