Travel in this train of Indian Railways at just 68 paisa per kilometre

Today we are going to tell you about the country’s cheapest train. You can travel in this train at just 68 paisa per kilometre.
The name sof the cheapest train is Garib Rath. The fare of this train with AC coaches is only 68 paise per kilometer.
With this fare, you can travel anywhere in AC coach. This train is also called as the Rajdhani Express of the poor.
The train first started operation from Saharsa in Bihar to Amritsar and this train today runs on 26 routes between different cities. The train runs on important routes like Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Chennai, Patna-Kolkata.
Although the speed of Vande Bharat Express is 160 km per hour, at present the average speed of Vande Bharat trains is 66 to 96 km per hour. Whereas Garib Rath trains run at an average speed of 70 to 75 km per hour.
These trains have been designed by the Indian Railways to cover extensive distances, often traversing several hundred kilometers in a single journey.
