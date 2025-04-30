Train ticket booking rules to change from May 1

The Indian Railways is rolling out major changes to its train ticket booking system from May 1 to improve the passenger convenience.
As several Indians depend on these trains for daily commuting, long-distance travel, hence understanding these new IRCTC rules is essential for all passengers.
From May 1, 2025, every ticket booked via the IRCTC website or mobile app will require OTP-based mobile verification.
If you’re a registered user, a guest, or booking via an agent, the system will prompt an OTP (One-Time Password) before proceeding to the payment gateway.
From May1, the advance reservation period (ARP) has been reduced to 90 days before the journey date.
Train passengers will now receive their refund within 48 hours of ticket cancellation in stead of earlier 5–7 working days.
The train passengers need to ensure that their mobile number is valid and linked to IRCTC account for seamless OTP verification.
As the ARP now limited to 90 days, recalculate your booking date to avoid missing out on your preferred train.
If you are booking tickets in offline or via counter, make sure your bank details are accurate for a faster refund in case of cancellation.
