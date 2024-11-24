Top 7 richest states of India in 2024

As of 2024, Maharashtra remains one of the richest states in India, driven by its thriving economy, industrial base, and financial services sector.
As of 2024, West Bengal ranks among the top wealthiest states in India, thanks to its diverse economy, industrial growth, and thriving sectors like agriculture and services.
In 2024, Uttar Pradesh ranks among the richest states in India, driven by its thriving tourism industry, with iconic temples like Kashi Vishwanath, Mathura, and Ayodhya attracting millions of devotees and tourists annually.
In 2024, Tamil Nadu stands as one of the richest states in India, with its robust economy fueled by manufacturing, technology, and vibrant tourism, including historic temples like Meenakshi Amman and Brihadeeswarar.
In 2024, Karnataka ranks among the richest states in India, driven by its thriving IT sector, industrial growth, and popular tourist destinations like Bengaluru, Coorg, and Hampi.
In 2024, Gujarat is one of the richest states in India, fueled by its robust industrial sector, vibrant trade, and key economic hubs like Ahmedabad and Surat.
In 2024, Andhra Pradesh ranks among the richest states in India, driven by its strong agricultural output, rapidly growing industries, and thriving ports like Visakhapatnam.
