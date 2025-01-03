Top 7 countries with fastest internet and India’s Global Rank – See where Pakistan stands | CHECK

 Top 7 countries with fastest internet and India&rsquo;s Global Rank &ndash; See where Pakistan stands | CHECK

1. UAE: The country with the fastest mobile internet in the world, with a median speed of 442 MBPS.

2. Qatar: The second fastest mobile internet in the world, with a median speed of 358 Mbps.

3. Kuwait: The third fastest mobile internet in the world, with a median speed of 264 Mbps.

4. Bulgaria: The fourth fastest mobile internet in the world, with a median speed of 172 Mbps.

5. Denmark: Has an internet speed of 162.22 Mbps.

6. South Korea: Has an internet speed of 148.34 Mbps

25. India ranks 25th in terms of internet speed. The download speed is 100.78 mbps while the upload speed is 9.08 mbps.

139: Pakistan ranked 139 among 155 countries. The download speed was 7.85 MBPS.

