Top 7 countries with fastest internet and India’s Global Rank – See where Pakistan stands | CHECK

1. UAE: The country with the fastest mobile internet in the world, with a median speed of 442 MBPS.
2. Qatar: The second fastest mobile internet in the world, with a median speed of 358 Mbps.
3. Kuwait: The third fastest mobile internet in the world, with a median speed of 264 Mbps.
4. Bulgaria: The fourth fastest mobile internet in the world, with a median speed of 172 Mbps.
5. Denmark: Has an internet speed of 162.22 Mbps.
6. South Korea: Has an internet speed of 148.34 Mbps
25. India ranks 25th in terms of internet speed. The download speed is 100.78 mbps while the upload speed is 9.08 mbps.
139: Pakistan ranked 139 among 155 countries. The download speed was 7.85 MBPS.
Next : Why North India faces extreme cold weather?
Click to read more..