Top 5 Delhi's public parks to visit with family on New Year

Buddha Jayanti Park: It is known for stunning scenery and blossoming flowers
Image Source : housing.com
Garden of Five Senses: The park is designed to stimulate visitor's senses of touch, sight, smell, sound and taste
Image Source : Delhi Tourism
Lodhi Garden: It offers an experience of breathtaking history and rich greenery
Image Source : incredibleindia.gov.in
Sunder Nursery offers lush greenery to send you into relaxing mode
Image Source : sundernursery.org
Indraprastha Park: Apart from a beautiful garden, it has a children's park and an amphitheatre
Image Source : Yometro.com
Next : India's 'sleeping state' which is known for its beauty