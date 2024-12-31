 Top 5 Delhi's public parks to visit with family on New Year

Buddha Jayanti Park: It is known for stunning scenery and blossoming flowers

Garden of Five Senses: The park is designed to stimulate visitor's senses of touch, sight, smell, sound and taste

Lodhi Garden: It offers an experience of breathtaking history and rich greenery

Sunder Nursery offers lush greenery to send you into relaxing mode

Indraprastha Park: Apart from a beautiful garden, it has a children's park and an amphitheatre

