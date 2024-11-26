 Top 10 interesting facts about Indian Constitution

Top 10 interesting facts about Indian Constitution

Image Source : X

Unique Preamble: The Preamble declares India a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, and Democratic Republic, summarising its foundational ideals.

Image Source : X

World’s Longest Constitution: With 470 articles across 25 parts, 12 schedules, and multiple amendments, India's Constitution is the longest-written constitution in the world.

Image Source : X

Handwritten Masterpiece: The original document was entirely handwritten in both English and Hindi by calligrapher Prem Behari Narain Raizada.

Image Source : X

Multiple Amendments: Since its adoption, the Constitution has been amended over 100 times to adapt to evolving societal needs.

Image Source : X

Calligraphy and Art: The Constitution is adorned with intricate artwork by Nandalal Bose and his team, depicting India's rich cultural heritage.

Image Source : thejuniorage.com

A Blend of Global Influences: It borrows concepts from various countries, including the UK (parliamentary system), USA (fundamental rights), and Ireland (DPSPs).

Image Source : X/@IndianOilcl

Drafting Took Over 2 Years: The Constitution was finalised after 2 years, 11 months, and 17 days of deliberations by the Constituent Assembly.

Image Source : thejuniorage.com

Equality Before Law: It abolished practices like untouchability and emphasized equality for all, setting a precedent for social reform.

Image Source : PTI

Ambedkar’s Visionary Role: Dr BR Ambedkar, often called the "Architect of the Indian Constitution," played a pivotal role in its creation.

Image Source : PTI

Original Copies Preserved: The original handwritten copies of the Constitution are safely stored in helium-filled cases at the Parliament Library.

Image Source : X

Next : 5 deadliest roads in India that give thrilling experience

Click to read more..