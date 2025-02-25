Stealing bedsheets or pillows from trains? Know punishment you may face

Blankets, pillows, and bedsheets are provided to passengers in AC coaches of trains.
Image Source : Indian Railways
In India, people often steal pillows, blankets, and bedsheets from railways.
Image Source : X
As per the report, in 2023-24, as many as 18,208 sheets, 2,796 blankets, 19,767 pillow covers and 3,08,505 towels were stolen from the trains.
Image Source : X
But do you know what is the punishment for stealing railway goods?
Image Source : PTI
The Railway Property Act 1966 prescribes punishment for theft and possession of railway property.
Image Source : PTI
First-time offenders can face a jail term of 1 to 5 years.
Image Source : Pexels
A fine of Rs 1,000 will also be imposed for the first offence.
Image Source : Pexels
For a second or subsequent offence, the jail term increases to 2 to 5 years.
Image Source : Pexels
A fine of Rs 2,000 is also applicable for repeat offenders.
Image Source : Pexels
Next : Rekha Gupta to be sworn in as Delhi's fourth woman CM, BJP returns to power after 27 years