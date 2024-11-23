PM Modi joins victory celebration at BJP HQ after Mahayuti triumph in Maharashtra

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance registered a sweeping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, marking a significant political milestone
A grand celebration was held at the BJP headquarters to honor the alliance’s unprecedented success, attended by party leaders and supporters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the event, addressing the gathering and highlighting the alliance's governance model as the cornerstone of its victory
PM Modi criticized the Congress and its allies for divisive politics, accusing them of betraying constitutional principles and spreading casteism
The BJP's strong performance in urban areas was highlighted as a testament to its focus on improving infrastructure and modernizing Indian cities
PM Modi declared that the election results reaffirm the rejection of Congress' "lies and deceit" and emphasized the nation's move toward "vikas aur virasat" (development and heritage)
Next : JMM-led alliance triumphs in Jharkhand Assembly polls, to form govt under Hemant Soren
Click to read more..