Jimmy Carter: A peanut farmer-turned US President, dies | IN PICS

First Hospital-Born President: Born in a hospital in Plains, Georgia, on October 1, 1924.

Peanut Farmer: Managed his family’s peanut farm before entering politics, shaping his humble image.

Naval Career: Graduated from the US Naval Academy and worked on nuclear submarine programs.

Nobel Peace Prize: Won in 2002 for advancing human rights and global peace efforts.

Solar Energy Pioneer: Installed solar panels in the White House in 1979 and promoted renewable energy.

Longest-Living President: As of 2024, he holds the record for longevity among US Presidents.

Humanitarian: Post-presidency, worked with The Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity on global health and housing.

