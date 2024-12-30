Jimmy Carter: A peanut farmer-turned US President, dies | IN PICS

First Hospital-Born President: Born in a hospital in Plains, Georgia, on October 1, 1924.
Peanut Farmer: Managed his family’s peanut farm before entering politics, shaping his humble image.
Naval Career: Graduated from the US Naval Academy and worked on nuclear submarine programs.
Nobel Peace Prize: Won in 2002 for advancing human rights and global peace efforts.
Solar Energy Pioneer: Installed solar panels in the White House in 1979 and promoted renewable energy.
Longest-Living President: As of 2024, he holds the record for longevity among US Presidents.
Humanitarian: Post-presidency, worked with The Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity on global health and housing.
