The word 'army' does not have a commonly accepted full form. It is just a term used to refer to a country's military ground force.
There are some informal expansions or full forms of Army like- Alert Regular Mobility Young, Armed Ready Mobile Youth, or Armed, but these are not officially recognised full forms.
Army is a large, organised body of armed personnel trained for war, especially on land. This unit of the Indian Armed Forces is capable of taking stern action and consists usually of a headquarters, multiple corps, and auxiliary troops.
The term 'Army' does not have a widely recognised full form as it is not an acronym but rather a word derived from the Latin 'armata,' meaning armed or equipped. However, in some contexts, people use Army as a backronym for phrases like 'Adorable Representative MC for Youth'.
The Indian Army is one of the largest standing armies in the world, with a large number of active and reserve troops. It is organized into six operational commands and a training command, each under a Lieutenant General.
The Indian Army is also equipped with modern weapons, including tanks, fighter jets, artillery guns, and missiles.
The Indian Army includes a variety of specialised units, such as infantry, artillery, armoured corps, intelligence, engineering, and medical units.
Unlike abbreviations or full forms like BSF (Border Security Force), there isn't a universally recognised or standard full form for an army that replaces it.
