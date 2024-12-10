Indian state that shares border with 9 states and one country

India is a land of rich and diverse cultures, languages, and traditions, with many varied states.
India has a state that borders 9 other states, showcasing the country's diverse geography and regional interconnections.
This state is Uttar Pradesh. It is the most populous state in India and borders with 9 states and a country.
Uttar Pradesh’s strategic location makes it a key state in India for administration, economics, and politics.
Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar share borders with Uttar Pradesh.
Haryana and Rajasthan also share borders with Uttar Pradesh.
The Union Territory of Delhi shares its border with Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh also shares its border with the neighbouring country Nepal.
