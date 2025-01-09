 Indian city where eating non-vegetarian food is illegal

India is famous for its diverse non-veg dishes, including Kebabs, Biryanis, and Butter Chicken.

And people around the world love to eat Indian non-vegetarian dishes.

However, did you know there is a city in India where non-vegetarian food is completely banned?

Located in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, Palitana is the first city in the world to ban non-vegetarian food.

In Palitana, eating meat is completely banned. Killing animals, selling meat, and consuming it are considered illegal.

There are strict punishments for those who violate this rule.

Palitana is one of the holiest pilgrimage sites for followers of Jainism, earning it the nickname of "Jain temple city."

The city is home to more than 800 temples, with the Adinath temple being the most famous. These temples attract thousands of devotees and tourists.

The ban on non-vegetarian food in Palitana came after over 200 Jain monks protested, calling for the closure of more than 250 butcher houses.

In 2014, the government passed a law prohibiting animal slaughter in the city, and since then, no animals have been killed there.

