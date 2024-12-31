 India's 'sleeping state' which is known for its beauty

Image Source : Pexels

Every state in India has its own unique identity.

Image Source : Freepik.com

Some of the states in India are known for their religious pilgrimage spots, others are known for lakes.

Image Source : Pexels

But each state in India has something to unique to offer, whether it be a distinct culture, cuisine, or historical site.

Image Source : hptdc.in

Today we will take you to a beautiful state which is known as sleeping state of India.

Image Source : himachaltourism.gov.in

Don't let the name of the state deceive you, as its beauty is sure to captivate and leave you in awe.

Image Source : himachaltourism.gov.in

Because we are talking about Himachal Pradesh.

Image Source : Pexels

Himachal Pradesh is known as the sleeping state of India because of its peaceful villages, slow pace of life, and calm mountain environment.

Image Source : himachaltourism.gov.in

The state is situated in the lap of mountains and is famous for its stunning Himalayan landscapes, popular hill station and its rich natural beauty.

Image Source : himachaltourism.gov.in

Tourists from across the world come to enjoy the paradise and explore adventure activities like trekking, skiing, and paragliding.

Image Source : himachaltourism.gov.in

