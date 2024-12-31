Every state in India has its own unique identity.
Some of the states in India are known for their religious pilgrimage spots, others are known for lakes.
But each state in India has something to unique to offer, whether it be a distinct culture, cuisine, or historical site.
Today we will take you to a beautiful state which is known as sleeping state of India.
Don't let the name of the state deceive you, as its beauty is sure to captivate and leave you in awe.
Because we are talking about Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal Pradesh is known as the sleeping state of India because of its peaceful villages, slow pace of life, and calm mountain environment.
The state is situated in the lap of mountains and is famous for its stunning Himalayan landscapes, popular hill station and its rich natural beauty.
Tourists from across the world come to enjoy the paradise and explore adventure activities like trekking, skiing, and paragliding.
