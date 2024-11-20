PM Modi's visit to Guyana is the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 56 years, signifying a new era of strengthened bilateral ties.
Image Source : X/ @MEAIndia
India and Guyana inked five agreements focusing on hydrocarbons, healthcare, culture, and agriculture to deepen cooperation in critical sectors
Image Source : PTI
PM Modi emphasized Guyana’s pivotal role in India's energy security and announced plans for a long-term framework to enhance energy collaboration.
Image Source : PTI
Close defence ties were highlighted as a symbol of "deep mutual trust" between the two nations, paving the way for further military collaboration.
Image Source : PTI
India plans to ramp up pharmaceutical exports to Guyana, reinforcing its role as a key supplier of medical products.
Image Source : X/ @MEAIndia
Both leaders underscored the need for dialogue and diplomacy in resolving global challenges and agreed on the urgency of reforms in international institutions.
Image Source : PTI
Modi and Ali discussed initiatives to expand economic cooperation, underlining efforts to boost trade and investments in agriculture and energy.
Image Source : PTI
