Historic places to visit in Prayagraj during Kumbh Mela

Mahakumbh will be organised in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.
This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma.
Prayagraj, where history and spirituality converge, is a perfect destination, especially during the Kumbh Mela. See some must-see historic sites in Prayagraj.
Triveni Sangam: The confluence of the three rivers, the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.
Built by Emperor Akbar in 1583, this fort stands as a symbol of Mughal architecture and is located near the Sangam.
Anand Bhawan, once the Nehru family's residence, is now a museum showcasing India's freedom struggle.
Khusro Bagh, a Mughal-era garden, houses the tombs of Prince Khusro, son of Emperor Jahangir, and his family, showcasing exquisite Mughal architecture.
Chandra Shekhar Azad Park or Alfred Park, commemorates the bravery of revolutionary freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad. He was engaged in a fierce gun fight with the British in this park in 1931.
Bharadwaj Ashram, featured in Tulsidas’s Ramacharitmanas, is celebrated as the spot where Ram and Sita visited Sage Bharadwaj during their journey into exile.
All Saints Cathedral was built in the late 19th century and today stands remarkably as a colonial structure. The Anglican Church has a Gothic style of architecture.
