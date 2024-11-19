Modi-Meloni bilateral meeting highlights stronger India-Italy relations at G20
PM Modi addresses key challenges at G20 Summit, showcasing India's leadership.
PM Modi explored strategies to deepen India-US strategic and economic partnerships.
PM Modi advocates for equitable development during G20 Summit Sessions.
PM Modi stresses collective action for a better world at the G20 Summit.
PM Modi addressed concerns over global hunger and poverty with leaders, reinforcing India's role in ensuring food security.
Advocated for the priorities of developing nations, ensuring their concerns were central to G20 deliberations.
Engaged in discussions on sustainable development and green energy transitions with key global players.
Next : 9 most beautiful libraries in the world
Click to read more..