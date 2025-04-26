AMBALA stands for 'Army Maintenance Base and Logistic Area'. Ambala is a military station.
Image Source : socila media
Ambala is a significant cantonment and military hub in Haryana. The name 'Ambala' itself is believed to have multiple origins, including potentially from 'Amba Rajput' or 'Bhawani Amba'.
Image Source : x
Ambala, a district in Haryana, is believed to have been founded by Amba Rajput in the 14th century. The name "Ambala" is also thought to be derived from Amba Wala, meaning mango village, due to the presence of mango groves in the area. Another theory suggests the name comes from the goddess Bhawani Amba, whose temple still stands in the city.
Image Source : social media
Ambala is known as a 'twin city' because it consists of Ambala Cantonment and Ambala City, which are about 8 kilometers apart.
Image Source : x
Ambala is considered the location where the 1857 Indian Mutiny began, with the 60th Infantry revolting on May 10.
Image Source : social media
Ambala was under various rulers, including the Delhi Sultanate, Mughals, and Sikh rulers. The Battle of Ambala in 1709 saw Sikhs capture the city from the Mughals.
Image Source : x
Ambala is a major grain, cotton, and sugar trade centre and is connected by road and rail with Delhi (south) and Amritsar (northwest; Punjab state). Other rail lines run northward to Chandigarh, Shimla, and Kalka and southeastward to Saharanpur.
Image Source : x
Next : What is the meaning of Namma Metro