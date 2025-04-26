Ambala, a district in Haryana, is believed to have been founded by Amba Rajput in the 14th century. The name "Ambala" is also thought to be derived from Amba Wala, meaning mango village, due to the presence of mango groves in the area. Another theory suggests the name comes from the goddess Bhawani Amba, whose temple still stands in the city.

