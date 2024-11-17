Air Quality Index (AQI) is a number used to convey the quality of air by the government to the general public.
Image Source : X
Indian AQI range is from 0-500: 0 being good and 500 being severe.
Image Source : pti
The major pollutants include particulate matter (PM 10 and PM 2,5), sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, lead and ammonia.
Image Source : pti
To calculate AQI, data for a minimum of three pollutants must be present, of which one should be either PM10 or PM2.5.
Image Source : PTI
AQI's impact on health: 0-50 is considered good air quality, with minimal to no health impact. 51-100 -- Satisfactory, can cause breathing difficulty in sensitive groups.
Image Source : PTI
101-200: Moderate, can cause breathing difficulty in children, elderly people and people suffering from heart disorders.
Image Source : PTI
201-300: Poor air quality. It shows the health impact over long-term exposure.
Image Source : PTI
301-400: Very poor air quality. Long-term exposure may cause respiratory illness.
Image Source : PTI
401-500: Severely poor air quality. It can impact the health of normal as well as people with illness.
Image Source : PTI
Next : 7 US press secretaries before Karoline Leavitt takes office | List