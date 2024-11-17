 Delhi Air Pollution: How is AQI measured? Check here

Air Quality Index (AQI) is a number used to convey the quality of air by the government to the general public.

Indian AQI range is from 0-500: 0 being good and 500 being severe.

The major pollutants include particulate matter (PM 10 and PM 2,5), sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, lead and ammonia.

To calculate AQI, data for a minimum of three pollutants must be present, of which one should be either PM10 or PM2.5.

AQI's impact on health: 0-50 is considered good air quality, with minimal to no health impact. 51-100 -- Satisfactory, can cause breathing difficulty in sensitive groups.

101-200: Moderate, can cause breathing difficulty in children, elderly people and people suffering from heart disorders.

201-300: Poor air quality. It shows the health impact over long-term exposure.

301-400: Very poor air quality. Long-term exposure may cause respiratory illness.

401-500: Severely poor air quality. It can impact the health of normal as well as people with illness.

