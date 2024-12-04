INDIA- For Chandrayaan-3 mission, CE-20 cryogenic engine was used which is India’s first cryogenic engine with a gas-generator cycle and the largest cryogenic engine to be made by ISRO.
JAPAN- Cryogenic engines are highly efficient propulsion systems used in upper stages of rockets.
FRANCE/European Space Agency- To achieve higher performance and efficiency, cryogenic engines are commonly used in the upper stages of rockets.
CHINA-The main components of a cryogenic rocket engine include an igniter, combustion chamber (thrust chamber), fuel cryo pumps, fuel injector, oxidiser cryo pumps, gas turbine, cryo valves, regulators, fuel tanks, and a rocket engine nozzle.
RUSSIA- A cryogenic engine is a specific type of rocket engine that uses cryogenic fuels, while a stage is a distinct section or component of a rocket that performs a specific function and is typically discarded during flight.
United States- Cryogenic engines use a combination of liquid oxygen as the oxidizer and liquid hydrogen (LH2) as the fuel. The use of cryogenic fuels allows for high performance and efficiency in rocket engines.
