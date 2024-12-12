Countries which are most reliant on coal in the world

South Africa is one of the most coal-reliant countries in the world which depends on coal for its power generation capacity and 85% of its electricity. A majority of the coal reserves are located in the northeast, but 75% is sourced from just two mines, both of which are set to exhaust resources by the end of the century.
India- Coal is the most important and abundant fossil fuel in India. It accounts for 55% of the country's energy needs.
China- Coal still has a stronghold over China and it generates substantial employment the country is home to reserves of 140 billion tons of coal, making coal an essential element in the country's political economy and energy security.
Indonesia is one of the largest operating coal-fired power capacity of 52.31GW, with about 9.81GW more under construction.
Vietnam- Coal use, imports and coal-fired emissions have all climbed to record highs in Vietnam in 2024 despite ongoing efforts to roll out clean generation capacity across the country.
Poland- Coal supplies around 45 per cent of Poland’s energy needs, but coal combustion also contributes roughly 150 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere each year.
Philippines has the largest reserve and is often the cheapest of the fuel options. Now that clean coal technologies are available, the demand for coal has remained steady despite the current stringent standard on environmental concerns.
