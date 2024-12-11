Comparison of the economy of India's neighbouring countries

China: China has the world's second-largest GDP with USD 17,794,782 million
Bangladesh stands 32nd GDP with USD 437,415 million
Pakistan stands 44th in the World Bank's GDP list with USD 338,368 million
Myanmar stands 87th in the list of GDP with USD 64,815 million
Sri Lanka has the 74th largest GDP with USD 84,357 million
Nepal is the 99th largest GDP nation with USD 40,908 million
Bhutan is the 177th largest GDP nation with USD 2,898 million
