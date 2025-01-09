Chaudhary Brahm Prakash was the first Chief Minister of Delhi and a freedom fighter. He was a Congress party leader and held the post of CM of Delhi from March 17, 1952, to February 12, 1955. He was also imprisoned many times during the freedom struggle.
Congress leader Gurumukh Nihal Singh was the second Chief Minister of Delhi from 1955 to 1956. He was instrumental in promoting education and public welfare schemes. His tenure was short as Delhi's legislative assembly was dissolved in 1956.
Madan Lal Khurana was a leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party, who served as the third Chief Minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996. Born in British India, Khurana was known as Dilli ka Sher in his party. He is remembered for his focus on improving Delhi’s infrastructure and transportation system.
Sahib Singh Verma was a leader of the Bhartiya Janata Party. He served as the fourth Chief Minister of Delhi from 1996–1998. He worked on rural development and public welfare initiatives.
BJP leader Sushma Swaraj was the fifth Chief Minister of Delhi and she remained in this post from October 13, 1998, to December 3, 1998. She was the first female CM of the national capital. Her focus was on women empowerment and improving civic services.
Congress leader Sheila Dikshit was the sixth Chief Minister of Delhi. She was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, as well as the longest-serving female CM of any state. She served for a period of 15 years from 1998 to 2013.
Aam Aadmi Party founder Arvind Kejriwal served as the seventh Chief Minister of Delhi. He was the CM from 2013 to 2014 and from 2015 to 2024. His tenure has been marked by significant reforms in Delhi's government schools, free electricity, and water schemes.
AAP leader Atishi is currently serving as the eighth Chief Minister of Delhi since September 2024, after the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal. Prior to her appointment as the CM, she also served as the Minister of Education, PWD, Culture and Tourism in the Delhi government.
