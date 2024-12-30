Black Moon 2024: Different colours of Earth's only natural satellite

The rare Black Moon will appear on December 31 at 3:57 am in India.
The moon's actual colour is gray, but it appears in various colors due to several factors.
As per the National Geography, the moon can appear in 48 different colours including white, yellow, orange and grey.
The colour of the moon depends on the atmosphere.
The moon appears white and yellow during the day, while it appears yellow and orange at night.
The colour of the moon changes due to the position of the Earth between the Sun and the Moon and pollution.
The Moon does not make its own light. Moonlight is actually reflected sunlight.
The colour of the moon also changes according to the rocks, dust and regolith present on the moon.
The next Black Moon will be seen on August 23, 2025.
Next : Jimmy Carter: A peanut farmer-turned US President, dies | 7 unknown facts
Click to read more..