 Black Moon 2024: Different colours of Earth's only natural satellite

Black Moon 2024: Different colours of Earth's only natural satellite

Image Source : PTI

The rare Black Moon will appear on December 31 at 3:57 am in India.

Image Source : PTI

The moon's actual colour is gray, but it appears in various colors due to several factors.

Image Source : PTI

As per the National Geography, the moon can appear in 48 different colours including white, yellow, orange and grey.

Image Source : PTI

The colour of the moon depends on the atmosphere.

Image Source : PTI

The moon appears white and yellow during the day, while it appears yellow and orange at night.

Image Source : PTI

The colour of the moon changes due to the position of the Earth between the Sun and the Moon and pollution.

Image Source : PTI

The Moon does not make its own light. Moonlight is actually reflected sunlight.

Image Source : PTI

The colour of the moon also changes according to the rocks, dust and regolith present on the moon.

Image Source : PTI

The next Black Moon will be seen on August 23, 2025.

Image Source : PTI

Next : Jimmy Carter: A peanut farmer-turned US President, dies | 7 unknown facts

Click to read more..