7 lesser known facts about Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad

After Assad’s 24-year reign came to an end, he headed to an undisclosed location with some theories suggesting that he might be seeking asylum in Moscow.
Bashar-al-Assad worked as an ophthalmologist briefly. He studied medicine in London.
Bashar-al-Assad married a British-Syrian citizen Asma in 2000, who was an investment Banker at JP Morgan.
Assad organised sham elections in areas he controlled in 2014 under the banner of ‘unity’.
It remains unconfirmed whether Assad and his family were onboard the only trackable commercial plane that left Syria after Homs fell.
The sudden rebel offensive began on November 27, which led to the end of the 50-year rule of the Assad family.
"Assad and members of his family have arrived in Moscow," a Kremlin source told news agencies.
