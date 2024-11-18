 7 upcoming expressways in India to enhance road connectivity

Delhi–Mumbai Expressway: The entire stretch of the ewxpress way is expected top be operational by October 2025

Dwarka Expressway: The 18.9 km Haryana stretch (Bijwasan Rail Underbridge to Kherki Daula) is likely to be operational from December 2024.

Ganga Expressway: Built at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore, this expressway is likely to be completed by the end of 2024.

Amas- Darbhanga Expressway: Expected cost of the project is Rs 5000 crore and land acquisition is in the last stages

Agra-Bareilly Expressway: The length of the expressway will be about 228 km and is expected to be completed by 2027.

Aligarh Palwal Expressway: The expressway will cover a total distance of 32 km, and the tendering process has already started.

Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway: The expressway will be a greenfield project comprising 4 lanes which will be expandable to 6 lanes in future.

