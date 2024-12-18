7 most beautiful roads in the world, 5th one is breathtaking

Lysevegen, one of Norway's most spectacular mountain roads, stretches from Lysebotn by Lysefjord to the scenic Sirdal valley.
Image Source : @JamesLucasIT
Chapman’s Peak Drive in South Africa is worth taking a long drive
Image Source : @JamesLucasIT
The Death Valley National Park in the United States is nothing less than a portrait
Image Source : @JamesLucasIT
Amalfi Coast in Italy looks like a road with a picturesque view
Image Source : @JamesLucasIT
A trip to the sun? This is Route 66 of Monument Valley in United States
Image Source : @JamesLucasIT
Viale dei Cipressi in Tuscany in Italy. This magical road, known as "Cypress Avenue" in English, will guide you to Bolgheri, a charming Italian village renowned globally for producing some of the finest wines in the world.
Image Source : @JamesLucasIT
Next : TTE or TC: Who checks tickets during train journeys