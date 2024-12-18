 7 most beautiful roads in the world, 5th one is breathtaking

Sword road in Iceland

Lysevegen, one of Norway's most spectacular mountain roads, stretches from Lysebotn by Lysefjord to the scenic Sirdal valley.

Chapman’s Peak Drive in South Africa is worth taking a long drive

The Death Valley National Park in the United States is nothing less than a portrait

Amalfi Coast in Italy looks like a road with a picturesque view

A trip to the sun? This is Route 66 of Monument Valley in United States

Viale dei Cipressi in Tuscany in Italy. This magical road, known as "Cypress Avenue" in English, will guide you to Bolgheri, a charming Italian village renowned globally for producing some of the finest wines in the world.

