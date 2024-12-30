7 breathtaking space photos by NASA that will leave you amazed

Landscape of 'mountains' and 'valleys' speckled with glittering stars seen in the Carina Nebula.
Southern Ring Nebula taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
The first image from the Webb Space Telescope represents a historic moment for science and technology: US President Joe Biden
The NGC 2336 galaxy, pictured here, is approximately 100 million light-years away from Earth.
The picture shows the Crab Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) observed magnetic fields showing in this composite image of Centaurus A.
Using data from NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, scientists discovered a gigantic, mysterious structure in our galaxy.
