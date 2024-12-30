 7 breathtaking space photos by NASA that will leave you amazed

7 breathtaking space photos by NASA that will leave you amazed

Image Source : NASA

Landscape of 'mountains' and 'valleys' speckled with glittering stars seen in the Carina Nebula.

Image Source : NASA

Southern Ring Nebula taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.

Image Source : NASA

The first image from the Webb Space Telescope represents a historic moment for science and technology: US President Joe Biden

Image Source : NASA

The NGC 2336 galaxy, pictured here, is approximately 100 million light-years away from Earth.

Image Source : NASA

The picture shows the Crab Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.

Image Source : NASA

NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) observed magnetic fields showing in this composite image of Centaurus A.

Image Source : NASA

Using data from NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, scientists discovered a gigantic, mysterious structure in our galaxy.

Image Source : NASA

Next : Black Moon 2024: Different colours of Earth's only natural satellite

Click to read more..