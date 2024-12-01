The fur coats of polar bear are oily to help keep excess water from penetrating the fur and making them cold.
Penguins are the best-dressed cold-weather animals in the Southern Hemisphere.
Snowy owls are typically found in North America, among the Arctic Circle and down into the northern United States. They can be found in Europe and Asia, as well.
Caribou prefer cold because they cannot stand the bugs that much on them in the summer. They've been known to run for several miles to shake off those pests.
Harp seals have thick, oily fur and lots of blubber to help them stay warm in the frigid waters of the Arctic.
Arctic fox has learned to adapt and survive the tundra. Their fur is pure white during the winter but changes to brown or gray during the warmer months to help it stay camouflaged.
Snow leopards’ gray-white pebbled fur helps them camouflage perfectly into the landscape. They blend in so well; they have been referred to as "ghosts of the mountain."
