Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have prohibited the slaughter of cows and calves. The punishment is up to six months in jail and/or a fine of Rs 1,000.
Maharashtra prohibits the slaughter, sale, consumption, and possession of beef. The punishment for possession is up to five years in jail.
In Tamil Nadu the punishment is up to three years in jail and/or a fine of Rs 1,000.
Rajasthan prohibits the slaughter, possession, and transport of the flesh of cows, calves, heifers, bulls, or bullocks. The punishment is up to 10 years in jail and/or a fine of Rs 10,000.
