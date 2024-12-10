 5 shortest commercial airports in the world

Image Source : simplyaviation.beehiiv.com

Juanco E Yrausquin Airport, the shortest commercial airport in the world, is located on the island of Saba.

Image Source : simplyaviation.beehiiv.com

Tenzing-Hillary Airport, located in Lukla, Nepal, has a 1,729-foot-long runway

Image Source : simplyaviation.beehiiv.com

Gustaf lll Airport, located on the Caribbean island, is one the most dangerous airports located just behind a hill

Image Source : simplyaviation.beehiiv.com

Barra Airport, which has a short runway, is situated in the wide shallow bay of Traigh Mhòr in Scotland.

Image Source : hial.co.uk

Moshoeshoe I International Airport is located in Lesotho.

Image Source : maserumetro.com

