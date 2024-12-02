5 oldest churches in India you must visit on Christmas holidays

Basilica of Bom Jesus, a 400-year-old church, located in Goa
Image Source : Travelsetu.com
Francis Church, originally built by the Portuguese in 1503, is situated in Kerala's Kochi
Image Source : Kerala tourism website
Goa's Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception was built in 1541
Image Source : Goa.gov.in
Christ Church, built during the British rule in 1846, is located in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Image Source : shimlatourism.co.in
St Paul Cathedral, built in 1847, stands as an icon of Kolkata's rich spiritual legacy
Image Source : incredibleindia.gov.in
