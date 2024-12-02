 5 oldest churches in India you must visit on Christmas holidays

5 oldest churches in India you must visit on Christmas holidays

Image Source : x

Basilica of Bom Jesus, a 400-year-old church, located in Goa

Image Source : Travelsetu.com

Francis Church, originally built by the Portuguese in 1503, is situated in Kerala's Kochi

Image Source : Kerala tourism website

Goa's Church of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception was built in 1541

Image Source : Goa.gov.in

Christ Church, built during the British rule in 1846, is located in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Image Source : shimlatourism.co.in

St Paul Cathedral, built in 1847, stands as an icon of Kolkata's rich spiritual legacy

Image Source : incredibleindia.gov.in

Next : 5 countries with biggest Indian employee base

Click to read more..