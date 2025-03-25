Train travel in India offers a captivating journey, showcasing diverse landscapes, from lush greenery to bustling towns.
Each journey offers a unique and memorable experience.
Passengers can experience the charm of serene countryside and vibrant cityscapes.
Let's explore India's five longest train routes, offering unforgettable journeys.
The Vivek Express is India's longest train route, covering around 4,200 km from Dibrugarh (Assam) to Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu).
The Silchar Superfast Express travels 3,932 km between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Silchar, completing the journey in 74 hours and 44 minutes.
The Himsagar Express offers a remarkable journey from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir, covering a distance of around 3,800 km.
The Dibrugarh Express travels 3,547 km from New Tinsukia, Assam, in about 68 hours. It passes through Guwahati, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada, offering a scenic journey across India.
The Kerala Sampark Kranti Express runs 3,398 km, linking Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala to Punjab.
