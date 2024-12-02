With approximately 35.54 lakh employees, UAE tops the chart in list of countries where most Indians are employed
Saudi Arabia is the second biggest employer for Indians with approximately 22.19 lakh workforce
Kuwait with approximately 8.29 lakh Indian employees has the third largest Indian workforce
Qatar has the fourth largest Indian workforce with approx. 8 lakh individuals
Oman has the fifth biggest Indian workforce of approx. 5.30 lakh
Next : 5 railway bridges that offer passengers a breathless ride
Click to read more..