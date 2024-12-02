 5 countries with biggest Indian employee base

With approximately 35.54 lakh employees, UAE tops the chart in list of countries where most Indians are employed

Saudi Arabia is the second biggest employer for Indians with approximately 22.19 lakh workforce

Kuwait with approximately 8.29 lakh Indian employees has the third largest Indian workforce

Qatar has the fourth largest Indian workforce with approx. 8 lakh individuals

Oman has the fifth biggest Indian workforce of approx. 5.30 lakh

