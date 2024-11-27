5 cheapest European countries to visit from India

Montenegro, located in southeastern Europe, is a diverse country with an amazing coastline
Estonia offers living mediaeval history with a touch of modernity
Croatia, a perfect European country for budget-conscious travellers, is blessed with the stunning adriatic coastline
Slovakia, located in Central Europe, offers a blend of breathtaking natural beauty, cultural charm, and a rich history
Austria is heaven for those who are looking for adventure-driven destinations
Next : Costs of Israel-Hezbollah conflict on Lebanon, Israel | IN PICS
Click to read more..