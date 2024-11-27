 5 cheapest European countries to visit from India

5 cheapest European countries to visit from India

Image Source : x

Montenegro, located in southeastern Europe, is a diverse country with an amazing coastline

Image Source : terra-balka.com

Estonia offers living mediaeval history with a touch of modernity

Image Source : onthegotours.com

Croatia, a perfect European country for budget-conscious travellers, is blessed with the stunning adriatic coastline

Image Source : lonelyplanet.com

Slovakia, located in Central Europe, offers a blend of breathtaking natural beauty, cultural charm, and a rich history

Image Source : tripadvisor

Austria is heaven for those who are looking for adventure-driven destinations

Image Source : thrillophilia.com

Next : Costs of Israel-Hezbollah conflict on Lebanon, Israel | IN PICS

Click to read more..