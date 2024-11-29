 5 animals that don't drink water

Image Source : PIXABAY

Desert iguanas obtain water from vegetation they eat and absorb moisture from air through their skin.

Image Source : PIXABAY

Camels can go for long periods without drinking water as they store them in their fat humps.

Image Source : PIXABAY

Koalas only drink water in times of severe heat waves or drought, and they obtain the majority of their fluids from eucalyptus leaves.

Image Source : PIXABAY

Mountain gorillas are massive primates and majority of the nutrients they eat comes from plants including leaves and stems.

Image Source : PIXABAY

Desert tortoises obtain much of their water needs from plants that they consume, along with moisture from early morning dew or rain.

Image Source : PIXABAY

