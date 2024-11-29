Desert iguanas obtain water from vegetation they eat and absorb moisture from air through their skin.
Camels can go for long periods without drinking water as they store them in their fat humps.
Koalas only drink water in times of severe heat waves or drought, and they obtain the majority of their fluids from eucalyptus leaves.
Mountain gorillas are massive primates and majority of the nutrients they eat comes from plants including leaves and stems.
Desert tortoises obtain much of their water needs from plants that they consume, along with moisture from early morning dew or rain.
Next : Air Pollution: These devices can give you relief
Click to read more..