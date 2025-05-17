World Whiskey Day: 5 homemade whiskeys to enjoy this weekend

Vanilla Oak Infused Whiskey: Infuse a bottle of bourbon or rye with toasted oak chips and a split vanilla bean. Let it sit for 3–5 days for a rich, dessert-like twist.
Honey-Spiced Whiskey: Combine whiskey with raw honey, a cinnamon stick, and a few cloves. Steep for 2–3 days for a warming, slightly sweet concoction perfect for sipping neat or mixing.
Smoky Maple Whiskey: Add a few drops of liquid smoke and a splash of real maple syrup to your favourite whisky. Let it age for a week for a deep, smoky-sweet flavour reminiscent of campfires and cosy nights.
Citrus Zest Whiskey: Drop in peels of orange, lemon, and grapefruit into a mason jar of whiskey. Steep for 3–4 days to create a bright, aromatic infusion ideal for summer cocktails.
Coffee Bean Whiskey: Throw in a handful of whole coffee beans and a touch of brown sugar. Let it infuse for about 5 days. The result? A bold, buzzy drink that works wonders in espresso-based cocktails.
