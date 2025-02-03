Berries such as blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are rich in antioxidants like flavonoids and vitamins. They help to fight oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which are linked to cancer development.
Image Source : Freepik
Tomatoes are high in lycopene which is a powerful antioxidant. They are particularly helpful in reducing the risk of prostate cancer.
Image Source : Freepik
Garlic is known for its sulfur compounds and has been linked to lower risks of stomach and colorectal cancers by supporting the body's immune system and helping with detoxification.
Image Source : Freepik
Leafy greens such as spinach, Swiss Chard and kale are packed with vitamins, minerals and fibre. Leafy greens are also rich in folate which can help protect against certain types of cancer.
Image Source : Freepik
Green tea has antioxidants in green tea, especially catechins which have the potential to reduce the risk of cancer by neutralising free radicals and inhibiting the growth of cancer cells.
Image Source : Freepik
Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and kale have compounds like sulforaphane which can help in detoxifying carcinogens and preventing the growth of cancer cells.
Image Source : Freepik
Turmeric has curcumin which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It has also been studied for its ability to block pathways involved in cancer growth.
Image Source : Freepik
Next : Beyonce to Sabrina Carpenter: Who wore what at Grammy 2025 red carpet?