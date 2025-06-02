World Bicycle Day: 5 health benefits of cycling

Improves Cardiovascular Health: Cycling is an excellent form of aerobic exercise that strengthens your heart and improves circulation.
Builds Muscle & Tones Your Body: Pedaling works your legs, but it's also a full-body workout. Your glutes, hamstrings, calves, and even core muscles get a solid workout.
Boosts Mental Well-Being: Cycling is known to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. The physical activity triggers the release of endorphins, promoting a happier mindset.
Aids Weight Loss & Increases Metabolism: Cycling helps burn calories, making it a great way to manage your weight. Plus, regular cycling can boost your metabolism.
Improves Joint Health: Unlike high-impact exercises like running, cycling is gentle on the joints. It’s a low-impact activity that improves joint mobility.
