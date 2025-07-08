World Allergy Day 2025: Monsoon allergies you need to be aware of

World Allergy Day is observed every year on July 8. The day aims to raise awareness about allergies and its impact on people. Here are some monsoon allergies that you need to be aware of.
Respiratory Allergies include allergic rhinitis, asthma, and sinusitis triggered by mold spores, dust mites, and pollen that thrive in the humid monsoon air.
Skin Allergies occur due to damp clothes, sweating, and fungal growth during monsoon. This leads to itchy rashes, redness, and irritation, especially in skin folds. Conditions like eczema and contact dermatitis can flare up.
Fungal Infections happen due to high moisture which creates the perfect environment for fungal infections such as athlete’s foot, ringworm, and candidiasis. These infections often affect the feet, groin, or underarms.
Eye Allergies (Allergic Conjunctivitis) are a result of wind-blown allergens, polluted rainwater, and increased humidity which can irritate the eye. This causes redness, itching, excessive tearing, and a burning sensation.
Food Allergies tend to be high as there's an increased risk of consuming contaminated or moldy food increases during monsoon due to poor storage and damp conditions. This can trigger food allergies or sensitivities.
