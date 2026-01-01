Winter scalp infections: Early signs you shouldn’t ignore

 Winter scalp infections: Early signs you shouldn&rsquo;t ignore

Persistent itching that won’t go away: Mild winter itch is common, but constant itching is not. If scratching brings no relief, it may signal a fungal or bacterial issue.

Redness or inflamed patches: Red or irritated areas on the scalp are early warning signs. Infections trigger inflammation beneath dry skin.

Flaking that looks different from dandruff: Infected scalp flakes are thicker, yellowish or patchy. Unlike dandruff, they may stick to the scalp.

Oozing or crust formation: Any wetness, scabbing or crusting is a red flag. It can indicate bacterial infection or severe irritation.

Scalp pain or tenderness: A healthy scalp shouldn’t hurt. Pain while touching or combing may signal an infection underneath.

Sudden hair fall with scalp symptoms: Hair fall combined with itching or redness is concerning. Infections can weaken hair follicles.

