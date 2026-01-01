Winter scalp infections: Early signs you shouldn’t ignore

Persistent itching that won’t go away:
Mild winter itch is common, but constant itching is not.
If scratching brings no relief, it may signal a fungal or bacterial issue.
Image Source : Freepik
Redness or inflamed patches:
Red or irritated areas on the scalp are early warning signs. Infections trigger inflammation beneath dry skin.
Image Source : Freepik
Flaking that looks different from dandruff:
Infected scalp flakes are thicker, yellowish or patchy. Unlike dandruff, they may stick to the scalp.
Image Source : Freepik
Oozing or crust formation:
Any wetness, scabbing or crusting is a red flag. It can indicate bacterial infection or severe irritation.
Image Source : Freepik
Scalp pain or tenderness:
A healthy scalp shouldn’t hurt. Pain while touching or combing may signal an infection underneath.
Image Source : Freepik
Sudden hair fall with scalp symptoms:
Hair fall combined with itching or redness is concerning. Infections can weaken hair follicles.
Image Source : Freepik
Next : Oversharing has a cost: 7 things you should keep private and why