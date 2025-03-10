Walking for 30 min vs Yoga for 30 min: Which is better for weight loss?

Calorie Burn: Walking typically burns more calories than yoga, especially if done at a brisk pace. It can help you achieve a higher calorie deficit for weight loss.
Image Source : Social
Muscle Engagement: Yoga focuses on flexibility, balance, and strength, which can improve muscle tone but may burn fewer calories than walking.
Image Source : Social
Impact on Metabolism: Walking, especially at a moderate to brisk pace, can increase your metabolism and help with fat burning during and after the exercise.
Image Source : Social
Stress Reduction: Yoga is excellent for reducing stress, which can prevent emotional eating and support long-term weight loss, even if the immediate calorie burn is lower.
Image Source : Social
Sustainability: Yoga can be gentler on the joints and more sustainable for those with injuries or who prefer a lower-impact activity, making it a great long-term option for overall fitness.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 teas you can drink before sleeping to keep yourself relaxed