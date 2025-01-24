Walking faster or longer: Which is more beneficial for weight loss?

Calorie Burn Efficiency: Walking faster burns more calories in a shorter time, making it an effective choice for those with limited schedules. However, walking longer at a moderate pace can achieve similar calorie burn over an extended period.
Sustainability and Consistency: Walking at a moderate pace for a longer duration is often easier to maintain consistently, which is key to long-term weight loss success. Faster walking may be harder to sustain daily.
Impact on Metabolism: Brisk walking boosts heart rate and metabolism, promoting fat burning even after the workout. Longer walks, though slower, can help improve endurance and overall calorie expenditure.
The Ideal Approach: A combination of both, alternating between brisk, short walks and longer, steady-paced sessions, can provide the best results by maximizing calorie burn and improving overall fitness.
Muscle Engagement: Walking faster engages more muscles, especially the core and legs, enhancing toning effects. On the other hand, longer walks focus on endurance rather than muscle activation.
