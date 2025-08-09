7 unusual foods you didn’t know you can make in an air fryer

Hard-Boiled Eggs: You can boil eggs without water. The air fryer cooks them evenly, and peeling is often easier compared to traditional boiling.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich: You can get a perfectly crisp, golden crust and cheese sandwich when you make it in an air fryer.
Mini Pizzas: Use pita bread, naan or even leftover roti as the base, add toppings and air fry it for a crispy quick pizza fix.
Brownies: Your air fryer can bake rich and fudgy brownies. It is perfect when you want a small batch without heating up the entire kitchen.
Banana Chips: Slice bananas thinly, season lightly and air fry for a healthier, homemade alternative to fried chips.
Frittata or Omelette: Pour beaten eggs with veggies and cheese into a heatproof dish, place in the air fryer and you have your breakfast in minutes.
Baked Apples: Core the apples, fill them with cinnamon and oats and air fry for a warm treat.
