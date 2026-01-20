2. Great for digestion: Sattu is rich in fibre and easy on the stomach. It supports smoother digestion and can help reduce bloating. That is why it has been trusted for generations.
3. Keeps you full for longer: With a good amount of plant-based protein, sattu promotes satiety. It helps control unnecessary hunger between meals. Ideal when you want steady energy without overeating.
4. Supports steady energy levels: The carbohydrates in sattu digest slowly in the body. This leads to a gradual release of energy instead of sudden spikes. Useful for long days and active routines.
5. Helps manage blood sugar: Sattu has a naturally low glycaemic index. It helps avoid sharp rises in blood sugar when consumed mindfully. A balanced option for everyday meals.
6. Affordable and nutrient-dense: Sattu is inexpensive and widely available. Despite that, it offers impressive nutritional value. Sometimes, simple foods deliver the most benefits.
