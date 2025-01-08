 Shehnaaz Gill inspired ethnic outfits for Lohri 2025

Shehnaaz Gill inspired ethnic outfits for Lohri 2025

Image Source : Social

You can wear velvet suits like Shehnaaz Gill on the special occasion of Lohri. You feel less cold after wearing them.

Image Source : Social

Like Shehnaaz Gill, you can also wear a Kalidaar suit. Your look will look good in this type of suit. Heavy embroidery work has been done on it.

Image Source : Social

Also, to stand out from the crowd, you can wear a simple saree like Shehnaaz Gill yet look gorgeous.

Image Source : Social

If you want to wear something in green, then a suit like Shehnaaz's can be perfect for the occasion.

Image Source : Social

You can wear a metallic saree on the occasion of Lohri like Shehnaaz.

Image Source : Social

Next : 5 plant-based milks you should add to your diet

Click to read more..