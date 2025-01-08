Shehnaaz Gill inspired ethnic outfits for Lohri 2025

You can wear velvet suits like Shehnaaz Gill on the special occasion of Lohri. You feel less cold after wearing them.
Like Shehnaaz Gill, you can also wear a Kalidaar suit. Your look will look good in this type of suit. Heavy embroidery work has been done on it.
Also, to stand out from the crowd, you can wear a simple saree like Shehnaaz Gill yet look gorgeous.
If you want to wear something in green, then a suit like Shehnaaz's can be perfect for the occasion.
You can wear a metallic saree on the occasion of Lohri like Shehnaaz.
